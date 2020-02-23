HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 218,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.79. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.