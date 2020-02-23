ILCoin (ILC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $203,813.00

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, IDAX, C-CEX and FreiExchange. ILCoin has a market cap of $18.22 million and approximately $203,813.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009263 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Graviex, CoinExchange, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.