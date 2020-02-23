Indorse Token (IND) Hits Market Cap of $126,066.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, COSS and Bancor Network. Indorse Token has a market cap of $126,066.00 and $797.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.02911261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00228400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00142589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Indorse Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DDEX, RightBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

