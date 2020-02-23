Interzone Market Cap Tops $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Interzone coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,846.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.86 or 0.02708205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.03872961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00780056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00823629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00099095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009622 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00635350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.