istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Plans $0.10 Dividend

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

istar has a payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect istar to earn ($0.84) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -47.6%.

Shares of STAR stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.42. 1,433,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. istar has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. istar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

