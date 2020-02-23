J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 436,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $122.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

