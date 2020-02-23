KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.90. KBR also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.80-1.92 EPS.

KBR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. 1,661,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.78.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

