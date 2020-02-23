Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0232 on Top Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Klimatas has a total market cap of $16,760.00 and approximately $301.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00285900 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016669 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000153 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

