L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Brokerages expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to announce $4.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.82 billion. L Brands reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $12.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. Odeon Capital Group cut L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,587,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. L Brands has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

