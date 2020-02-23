L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.85-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. L Brands also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

LB stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $24.07. 12,587,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842,583. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

