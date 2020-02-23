Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.18-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.99 million.Livent also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.18-0.31 EPS.

LTHM traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 9,600,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,707. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.23. Livent has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Livent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Livent from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.32.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

