LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.46-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. LKQ also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.46-2.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.44.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. LKQ has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.