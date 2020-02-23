Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $442.47.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,825. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.