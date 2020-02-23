LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives $94.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,451. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.