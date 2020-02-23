Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Given $6.93 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.93 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Separately, Aegis reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,373. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.