MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 172,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,201. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $461.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,156 shares of company stock valued at $377,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

