Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Issue $0.55 Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.42. The company had a trading volume of 725,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day moving average is $264.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

