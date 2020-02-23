Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $64,338.00 and $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00780056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006638 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,513,219 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

