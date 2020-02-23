Metronome 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $425,220.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $425,220.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00006972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,751,887 coins and its circulating supply is 10,227,638 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $10.39 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.