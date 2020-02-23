MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $5,889.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

