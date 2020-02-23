Mindexcoin (MIC) Reaches Market Cap of $442,841.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 64% higher against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $442,841.00 and approximately $6,769.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

