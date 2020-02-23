MINDOL Reaches Market Cap of $396.95 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $396.95 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MINDOL has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00024085 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.01078872 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

