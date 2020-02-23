MinexCoin Price Tops $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $308,146.00 and approximately $52,466.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MNX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,548,293 coins and its circulating supply is 6,163,532 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exmo, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

