Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $94.46. 418,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $132.59.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,691,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

