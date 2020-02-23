Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.27.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
NASDAQ MRTX traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $94.46. 418,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $132.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,691,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.
