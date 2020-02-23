Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

