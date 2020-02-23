Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

MVBF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 10,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,931. Mvb Financial has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

