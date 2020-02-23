Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 373,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,124,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 176,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 372,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,347. Navient has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

