NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 218,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,802. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

