NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $8.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,108,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,058. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.