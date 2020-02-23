Nimiq Price Up 41.6% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $627,614.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,670.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.90 or 0.02713956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.51 or 0.03876539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00778717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00821640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00098495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009793 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00632237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,347,708,393 coins and its circulating supply is 5,439,458,393 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

