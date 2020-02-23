NIX (NIX) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, NIX has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $122,942.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,846.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.86 or 0.02708205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.03872961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00780056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00823629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00099095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009622 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00635350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

