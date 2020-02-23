NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215-1.238 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink raised NuVasive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.31.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.