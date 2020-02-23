Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,107 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,107 ($14.56).

A number of research firms have commented on OCDO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

LON OCDO traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,135.50 ($14.94). The company had a trading volume of 1,088,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,259.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,256.96. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 875 ($11.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.97.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

