Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

