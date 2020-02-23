On.Live (ONL) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. On.Live has a total market cap of $300,486.00 and $695.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last week, On.Live has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00481217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.04 or 0.06541374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.