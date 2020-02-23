Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Receives $82.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM stock remained flat at $$67.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,862. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.