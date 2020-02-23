Pakcoin (PAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,078.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Pakcoin has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $243,244.00 and $5,078.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

