Paragon (PRG) Price Up 32.7% This Week

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Paragon token can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. Paragon has a total market cap of $546,877.00 and approximately $531.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,197 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.