PAX Gold Trading Up 2.2% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,625.13 or 0.16563634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $16.87 million and $495,019.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00491522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.71 or 0.06477215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00062595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027699 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005009 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010236 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,384 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

