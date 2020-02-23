Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ZB.COM, CoinExchange and FCoin. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $222.79 million and $406.35 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 222,862,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,862,800 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, DigiFinex, BitMart, ZB.COM, BW.com, Crex24, BitMax, Coinbit, Iquant, CoinPlace, P2PB2B, C2CX, OKEx, SouthXchange, DDEX, CoinBene, OKCoin, Coinall, Bitrue, BCEX, FCoin, CoinExchange, WazirX, BigONE, CoinEx, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Hotbit, MXC, Binance, KuCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

