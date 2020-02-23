Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.38 for the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.23-2.33 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

