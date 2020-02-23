Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.23-2.33 for the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.23-2.33 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 1,196,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Capital One Financial lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

