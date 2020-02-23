Peony Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market capitalization of $50,005.00 and $1,570.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,306,146 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,318 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

