Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perdoceo Education’s earnings. Perdoceo Education posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perdoceo Education.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.17. 795,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

