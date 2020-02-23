Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.82 ($30.02).

A number of research firms have issued reports on UG. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

UG stock traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €19.14 ($22.26). 3,380,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.52. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

