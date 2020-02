Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.82 ($30.02).

A number of research firms have issued reports on UG. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

UG stock traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €19.14 ($22.26). 3,380,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.52. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citro├źn, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

