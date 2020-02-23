PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 240,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $177,868.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,114,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 998.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,630,000 after acquiring an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $2,662,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,399,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

