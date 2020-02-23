Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.12. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. 6,314,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,348. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

