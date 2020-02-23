Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.86

News articles about Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China earned a daily sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,660. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.04.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.