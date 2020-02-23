Playkey (PKT) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Playkey has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $585,798.00 and approximately $27,245.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.39 or 0.02908348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00228130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

