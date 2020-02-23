Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Receives GBX 487.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 488.20 ($6.42).

PTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Playtech to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a report on Friday, January 10th.

LON PTEC traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 347.20 ($4.57). The company had a trading volume of 585,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 337.20 ($4.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.86.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

